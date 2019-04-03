TUESDAY
5:37 a.m. - A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Northwest Third Street, Hermiston.
7:11 a.m. - Police received a report of graffiti at Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
9:21 a.m. - Dogs recently killed a deer in a yard on Southeast Cannon Street, Heppner, and a caller said one of the dogs was in her back yard and going after her little dog. She said the offending animal looked like a Saint Bernard and took off on Green Street.
9:27 a.m. - Vandals spray painted new graffiti on the restrooms at Theater Sports Park, Hermiston. A caller reported he covered up graffiti on Monday, and this new blemish is in the same place.
9:40 a.m. - A caller reported white, spray-painted graffiti on a brown fence on the south side of West Orchard Avenue just west of Southwest 12th Street, Hermiston.
10:42 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of elder abuse.
10:51 a.m. - Another complaint about graffiti came in to Hermiston police, this time on the 900 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
1:47 p.m. - An employee at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, called for police for a drunk and disorderly individual who refused to leave the bar.
1:59 p.m. - A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer for help obtaining her friend’s belongings because the friend left her domestic violence abuser.
2:25 p.m. - A Pendleton resident asked to speak to an officer about someone opening up a cellphone account in her name.
2:38 p.m. - Stanfield police received information of a possible fight that occurred last week at Bard Park at North Main Street and West Roosevelt Avenue, Stanfield.
3:31 p.m. - A Boardman resident asked law enforcement to talk to the owners of several Chihuahua-type dogs in the area of Pioneer and Mountain View lanes. One of the dogs bit his 14-year-old sister, he said, and the dogs should stay on their own property.
3:35 p.m. - Emergency services in Morrow County responded to a report from Irrigon of a resident who attempted suicide.
4:49 p.m. - A caller on Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported telephonic harassment.
5:08 p.m. - A caller reported a person was living in a storage unit at Yellow Mini Storage , 507 S.E. Third St., Pendleton.
8:48 p.m. - Hoodlums kicked in the “for sale” sign in front of a house on Linden Way, Heppner, then ran off.
11:26 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 11th Street for an assault.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Audra Marcell Reuben, 33, for violating parole, failure to appear, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Ricardo Natvidad Nunez Pacheco, 22, on probable cause charges out of Portland for delivery of heroin and criminal conspiracy. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton in lieu of $1 million bail.
•Hermiston police arrested Sergio Ruiz Monroy, 36, of Hermiston, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a federally controlled substance, possession of heroin and delivery of heroin.
•Oregon State Police arrested Justin Roy Davis, 44, of Arlington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.