TUESDAY
9:40 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report about child abuse or neglect. Two more such reports came in during the day, one at 12:48 p.m. and the other at 6:53 p.m.
10:01 a.m. — One or more vandals spray-painted graffiti on a stucco wall in front of several homes at Northeast Fourth Street and East Bella Vista Avenue, Hermiston. Police took a report.
10:08 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southwest Second Street reported she caught a raccoon in her cat trap.
12:16 p.m. — An Irrigon resident asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to clarify what constitutes a violation of the restraining order her sister has.
12:51 p.m. — Staff at the mental health facility Lifeways McNary Place, 290 Willamette St., Umatilla, reported one client punched another. Less than 15 minutes later, Umatilla police received a second call from the facility because a client punched a staff member in the head.
1:14 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave., to deal with a criminal mischief complaint.
5:20 p.m. — A caller on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield, reported a car hit a cat, and the animal was alive but seriously injured.
5:39 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about stray cats at a blue trailer in a vacant lot on Northwest Gale Street, Heppner.
9:35 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at Olney Cemetery, 865 Tutuilla Road, but officers did not find anyone causing problems.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Pendleton police arrested Kenneth Ray Houghtaling, 59, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tuesday
•Oregon State Police arrested Emilio Landin, 20, for DUII.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Keri Mae Kordatzky, 32, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
