TUESDAY
9:49 a.m. - Umatilla police responded to a report of someone dumping garbage on the hillside by the fire pit area at Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., Umatilla.
11:42 a.m. - Staff at St. Patrick's Senior Center, 182 N. Main St., Heppner, reported the theft of the center’s elevator permit.
12:01 p.m. - Pendleton police dealt with graffiti at Bi-Mart, 901 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
12:50 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a burglary on the 1500 block of Northeast 10th Street and took a report.
1 p.m. - Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded the report of a conflict on West Seventh Road, Irrigon. The caller said he was concerned it would become physical. The deputies arrived and one party agree to leave for a while. Deputies also arrested a 48-year-old woman there on a warrant for failure to appear.
1:49 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a second burglary, this one on the 100 block of West Hermiston Avenue.
2:52 Dp.m. - Staff at Lifeways McNary Place, 290 Willamette St., Umatilla, reported a client was getting aggressive with staff.
3:09 p.m. - Staff at the Stanfield Elementary School, 1120 N. Main St., Stanfield, reported a vagrant tried to walk into the school, was panhandling and walked away.
3:52 p.m. - Vandals left graffiti at North First Place and West Jennie Avenue, Hermiston.
6:02 p.m. - A Pilot Rock resident on Southeast Cherry Street reported an intoxicated relative was on the porch, refuses to leave and tried to get into the house.
7:06 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a female on Third Street, Umatilla, was high on methamphetamine and caused a disturbance.
8:45 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East Ridgeway Avenue for an assault.
10 p.m. - And Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of West Juniper Avenue for an assault.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman police arrested Tori Mae Seibel, age and address not provided, for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police and fire responded at about 1:30 a.m. to Columbia Avenue Northeast and Second Street for a vehicle crash and fire. Police then cited and released Seibel.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Esdras Efrain Toj Aguilar, 27, for DUII (alcohol), failure to display a license, refusal to take a breath test and five counts of reckless endangering.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at about 6 p.m. responded to a 911 call for an assault on Northwest Livestock Road, Hermiston. Deputies arrested Michael Ray Perry, 55, of Mount Vernon, for felony domestic violence strangulation and misdemeanor harassment.
•Oregon State Police arrested Joshua Cain Sorrells, 36, for DUII (alcohol) and felony parole violation.
•Hermiston police arrested Jesse Thomas Moore, 38, of Hermiston, for a felony parole violation, felony methamphetamine possession and giving false information to law enforcement.
•Stanfield police arrested Tyson Naylor, 21, for domestic violence assault, domestic violence strangulation and third-degree assault, all felonies.
