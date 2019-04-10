TUESDAY
12:55 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to Southwest Court Avenue and 10th Street for someone prowling around vehicles. Police did not find anyone suspicious.
12:57 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to a disturbance on the 600 block of West Fulton Avenue.
6:57 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of child abuse.
8 a.m. - A Umatilla resident on Madison Street reported the possible theft of outgoing mail.
8 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of animal neglect in the area of Crooked Road and Depot Lane. A deputy responded and set a follow-up at the site for Monday. The case is under investigation.
10 a.m. - A man asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to have a deputy on standby while he served civil court papers at Irrigon City Hall. A deputy told the man that service requires a court order.
The sheriff’s office at 10:31 a.m. received a complaint the man tried to serve papers at the city hall and caused a disturbance. Staff asked him three times to leave, but he refused. He finally left when he saw staff calling for law enforcement.
10:30 a.m. - An ambulance responded to the maintenance shop at the Port of Morrow, Boardman, for a 47-year-old man who fell from a truck, hit his head and could not remember what happened. The medics took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
11:17 a.m. - A concerned resident on Northeast Aspen Drive, Hermiston asked police to check on her neighbors’ residence. The neighbors own a large Rottweiler that is in the yard and does not bark. But the dog was barking since Monday afternoon, the caller said, and so something could be wrong with the neighbors.
12:21 p.m. - Calves and a dog belonging to an Irrigon resident on Southwest Nevada Avenue got free, and the dog attacked one of the calves..
12:30 p.m. - A Pilot Rock resident on Highway 395 reported a white male with dark, curly hair, an oversized jacket and royal blue pants came to her house, stood at her front door and side door and then took five bags of soda pop cans. The thief was on foot, she also stated, and headed into town.
12:33 p.m. - A driver on Highway 74 outside Heppner reported a pheasant struck and damaged the vehicle.
1:39 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on West High Street, Athena.
3:11 p.m. - Pendleton police and medics responded to a 911 report of a vehicle crash at Short Stop Food Mart, 2012 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton, where one person was bleeding from their head.
3:27 p.m. - Cows were on Highway 74 about a mile outside Lexington toward Ione. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded, and several locals helped get the cattle back onto their pasture.
6:05 p.m. - A caller reported people at the Northwestern Motel & RV Park, 389 Main St., Heppner, were cleaning a sturgeon that did not look to be of legal length. The caller also said sturgeon season closed two weeks ago. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office referred the call to Oregon State Police.
6:15 p.m. - A caller reported a street sweeper was parked with flashing lights for more than three hours at Southwest Houtama Road and Riverview Drive, Pendleton.
6:36 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary on Southwest Kirk Extension, Pendleton.
8:06 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a break-in at a storage unit in Weston.
9:52 p.m. - A dead tree fell at West Willow View Drive, Heppner, blocking two lanes.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Boardman police arrested Juan Beltran-Fuentes, 30, of Boardman, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Hermiston police arrested Noah Daley Weatherford, 18, of Hermiston, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
