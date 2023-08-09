Monday, Aug. 7
6:03 a.m. A caller reported a man with two knives was at Bella Vista Estates, Boardman.
6:22 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about cows in the road in Ione on Ione Boardman Road about half a mile from Ella Road.
9:31 a.m. A caller reported criminal mischief on Lind Road, Umatilla.
7:51 a.m. A caller at Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility’s operations and maintenance on Strawberry Lane, Lexington, reported a break-in at the substation and the theft of tools.
8:24 a.m. A caller on Northeast Eighth Street, Irrigon, reported finding three dead chickens in their yard but didn’t know how they got there.
10:52 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a flash flood in Ione. Water flowed down Main Street, there was standing water and debris in the road and the flood flowed into the grocery store and other businesses.
1:56 p.m. A caller reported a man who may have been intoxicated was walking in the road at East Ball Avenue and Stage Gulch Road, Stanfield.
7:19 p.m Pilot Rock police received a report of harassment at The Vault Tavern.
8:51 p.m. A woman reported six to 10 juveniles were smoking marijuana behind the Oregon Trail Library, Heppner, and said mean things to her children. She asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact the juveniles.
8:59 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at McKay Reservoir on Southwest Douglas Drive, Pendleton.
9:44 p.m. A caller on Chinook Court, Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
4:32 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 700 block of Southwest First Street, Pendleton.
6:30 a.m. A caller reported damage to the men’s restroom at the Irrigon Skate Park, Irrigon. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded. The city was fixing it.
7:07 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on East Feedville Road.
9:36 a.m. A caller reported an assault on the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street, Pendleton. Police took a report.
10:05 a.m. A 911 caller on Southwest Sandy Place, Hermiston, reported a male attacked a woman and another male.
10:27 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a restraining order violation on Southwest 11th Street.
12:14 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 300 block of South First Street.
12:24 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on Canal Drive, Umatilla. Police took a report.
2:57 p.m. A caller at Umatilla Marina and RV Park, Umatilla, reported having issues with the individual law enforcement dealt with earlier.
2:52 p.m. A caller at the Sinclair Station on Main Street North, Boardman, reported an intoxicated man was trying to get into his vehicle. Boardman police responded and gave the intoxicated man a ride home.
2:52 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
4:51 p.m. A Hermiston resident told police someone used her online payments system account and withdrew money and she has paperwork from her bank.
5:02 p.m. A Hermiston resident told police he keeps getting phone calls and has spent $70 in gift cards but the callers won’t stop harassing him.
5:02 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Rollins Lane, Hermiston.
8:45 p.m. A 911 caller reported a fight at Northwest 12th Street and Despain Avenue, Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
8:48 a.m. A person came into the Irrigon Justice Center, Irrigon, and reported a burglary at her home. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report and opened an investigation.
1:59 p.m. A caller asked for a welfare check on a female who was punching herself and kicking a garbage can at the bus stop in front of the Rustin Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon.
6:53 p.m. Emergency agencies responded to south Main and Front streets in Boardman for a two car wreck on top of the overpass. Police cited one driver for no insurance and careless driving and cited the other for operating a vehicle without driving privileges.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 7
Pendleton police arrested Tyler James Neff, 32, at McDonald’s, for unlawful delivery of a federally controlled substance.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kendra Margaret Sohappy, 25, for assault, menacing, animal abuse, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and public intoxication.
Pendleton police arrested Christopher Michael Monaco, 39, on three counts of possession of a federally controlled substance.
Pendleton police arrested Gavin Davis Woods, 25, for second-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.
Aug. 9
Pendleton police arrested Miguel Angel H. Otaegui, 44, for second-degree theft and conspiracy.
