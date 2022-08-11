Monday, Aug. 8
12:16 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Northwest Third Street, Hermiston.
2:37 a.m. — A caller reported about seven people were in a fight on West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston. Police could not find the fracas.
9:45 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., on a report of several campers being broken into.
3:44 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person threatening to shoot someone’s animals.
5:53 p.m. — A caller at Port View Apartments, 320 Columbia Ave. N.E., Boardman, reported her 15-year-old foster sister assaulted her.
10:23 p.m. — A resident on Northeast Elder Street, Heppner, reported his neighbor is cutting wood and throwing it around. The caller said he told the neighbor it was too late for that, and an argument ensued. The caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to have the neighbor stop.
10:39 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report about elder abuse on Northeast Aspen Drive. Police took a report.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
12:57 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Northeast Eighth Street on a report of a burglary.
1 a.m. — A 911 caller at Brook RV Park, 597 Lee St., Pendleton, reported a burglary. Police responded.
3:15 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Sherman Street, Athena, reported she woke and there were three people in her house. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:10 a.m. — A 911 caller on South Broad Street, Weston, reported a burglary to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
6:56 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft at White Reservoir and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater.
7:16 a.m. — A resident on Sunnyside Road, Irrigon, reported three horses were on the loose.
8:28 a.m. — A caller reported finding new graffiti on a business on the 300 block of Northeast Fifth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
9:22 a.m. — A resident on South Willow Street, Ione, reported someone hacked into their internet service. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
10:35 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to the soccer fields at Third Street and Quincy Avenue, after receiving reports of a male being in the female restroom.
3:31 p.m. — A caller reported a lightning strike off Fourmile Road, Ione, started a field fire.
9:43 p.m. — A 911 caller at Prunedale and County roads, Milton-Freewater, reported hearing shots fired. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:41 p.m. — A 911 caller on Daisy Lane, Hermiston, reported a 31-year-old male was having a panic attack. Emergency agencies responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 8
Pendleton police arrested Trent Allen Lowe, 22, for one count of criminal mischief vandalism.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.