Monday, Aug. 9
11:15 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Premiere Apartments on Vantage Boulevard, Stanfield.
11:31 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston.
2:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston.
2:54 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the vehicle theft on Friend Lane, Hermiston.
11:56 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South First Street, Hermiston.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
6:01 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at Athena Grocery on East Main Street, Athena.
4:58 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at 360 Service Solutions on Main Street, Pendleton.
6:14 p.m. — The Milton-Freewater Police Department responded to a report of criminal mischief on Catherine Avenue, Milton-Freewater. A business reported someone vandalized a vehicle.
8:12 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to two reports of a theft on North First Street, Hermiston.
11:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Grady Lane and East Loop Road, Stanfield.
Arrests, Citations
Aug. 9
The Stanfield Police Department arrested Harley Ann Moore, 28, on a felony count of third-degree assault.
Aug. 10
10:45 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mario Junior Morales, 38, on counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree arson, reckless burning, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and post-prison supervision sanction.
11:47 p.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Kobee Nathan Knowles, 21, of Yacolt, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 11
3:35 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department arrested Patsy Totsmaywee Jones, 36, for vehicle theft and reckless endangering.
