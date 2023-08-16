Monday, Aug. 14
9:49 a.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Mikami Brothers Potatoes, Hermiston.
10:35 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Go Fish RV, Pendleton. Police responded.
11:24 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a physical disturbance on East Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:52 a.m. Stanfield police received a report of a burglary at Stanfield RV Park.
4:28 p.m. A caller reported a female’s finger was stuck in a machine at Frederickson Farming, Irrigon. An ambulance responded and transported the patient.
5:47 p.m. Umatilla police received a report of an assault on Polk Avenue.
7:19 p.m. A caller at Green Acres Mobile Park, Milton-Freewater, made a complaint about menacing.
7:51 p.m. A 911 caller at Go Fish RV, Pendlton, reported harassment. Police responded.
8:20 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at Shari’s Restaurant.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
12:42 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a disturbance at the Circle K at 335 S.E. Court Ave. Police responded and issued a citation.
12:51 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a disturbance again at the Circle K at 335 S.E. Court Ave. Police responded and issued a warning,
7:08 a.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle crash at Southgate and Southwest Hailey Avenue, Pendleton.
8:23 a.m. Pilot Rock police found criminal mischief at the city park.
8:52 a.m. A resident on South First Street, Irrigon, reported a delivery of packages was missing. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided an incident number. The resident would speak with someone in the U.S. Postal Service office.
11:39 a.m. A resident on Gun Club Lane, Hermiston, reported the theft of an extention cord that powered a freezer containing meat, and the meat went bad. The caller said the culprit could live on the other side of the property. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided options regarding eviction.
2:59 p.m. A 911 caller reported a disturbance on South Washington Street, Weston.
3:21 p.m. A female asked to speak to Umatilla police about fraud.
4:13 p.m. A caller on Jarvis Street, Ukiah, reported the theft of a vehicle.
7:35 p.m. A caller at Sagebrush Road and Joy Lane, Hermiston, reported a domestic disturbance.
8:13 p.m. A 911 caller at Old Oregon Trail Road and Main Street, Meacham, reported a domestic disturbance.
8:15 p.m. A caller at Northwest Gale and Hinton streets, Heppner, reported three dogs attacked a woman on a horse.
9:37 p.m. A vehicle eastbound on Interstate 84, Boardman, struck a local police car. Oregon State Police took over the investigation.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 14
Pendleton police arrested Adam Kyle Mentzer, 42, for fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Cathy Darlene Garcia Rodgers, 59, for manufacture and delivery of a federally controlled substance.
Aug. 15
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Samuel Armstrong, 34, for menacing and felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Hermiston police arrested Joshua Paul Williams, 29, for manufacture and delivery of a federally controlled substance.
Aug. 16
A semitrailer at about 1:45 a.m. drove through a fence at Columbia Avenue Northeast and Second Street, Boardman. Boardman police and other emergency agencies responded. Police arrested Tomas Hernandez for driving under the influence of intoxicants and released him on his own recognizance.
