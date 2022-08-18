Monday, Aug. 15
12:19 a.m. — A 911 caller on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston, requested police, stating her husband is drinking and she wants him to come inside before he scares her daughter. Police responded.
10:01 a.m. — A man told Hermiston police he was “doing some work at the motel” and found at least eight to 10 people living in a room toward the back of the complex off East Ridgeway Avenue.
11:04 a.m. — Hermiston police received a request for a welfare check on a male on a bicycle pulling a cart covered in tinfoil with a toddler inside.
2:48 p.m. — A caller reported a semitrailer rolled on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 at Boardman. Emergency services responded, and an ambulance took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:50 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a man and two other people yelling at each other on West Ridgeway Avenue because the two people were working on a car in a parking lot.
3:13 p.m. — A juvenile fell off his bike at Northwest Gale and Hinton streets, Heppner, and may have broken his nose. He was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospitals, Heppner.
9:10 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to Love’s Travel Stops & Country Store, 78665 Tower Road, Boardman, on a call about a Carl Jr.’s male guest who was throwing things at employees. He wore a hot pink tank top and gray or khaki shorts. Officers were not able to find the person.
9:26 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Space Age Fuel Travel Center, 77522 Highway 207, on a report of a fight.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
4:10 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report of graffiti at Harrison Park, 215 N.W. 13th St.
9:55 a.m. — A resident on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, reported her neighbor’s dogs barked at her for more than an hour while she sat on her patio.
11:44 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took another call about the dogs barking at the resident of Southwest Second Street, Irrigon. The caller said the neighbor allows the dogs to bark continuously and aggravates the dogs toward her.
4:23 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of a vehicle theft.
8:15 p.m. — A resident in Irrigon reported her boyfriend yelled at her and hit her with the toilet seat. He also threatened her life, she said, and she was able to leave to a friend’s house.
10:08 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southeast 17th Street on a report of an assault.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 15
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesse Austin Corbin, 25, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
• Hermiston police arrested Harold Lloyd White, 48, for violating a no-stalking order.
Aug. 16
• Hermiston police arrested Jerardo Pedro Sital, 24, for felon in possession of a weapon, altering the identification number on a firearm and violating parole.
• Boardman police at 9:52 p.m. responded to a report of a male who pulled a gun on people at Wilson Lane and Paul Smith Road. Police arrested Cesar Vargas Martinez, 18, for fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and first-degree robbery.
• Hermiston police arrested Fermin Isaias Jeronimo-Chales, 27, for fourth-degree assault.
