Public safety log for Thursday, Aug. 19

Aug 18, 2021

Monday, Aug. 16

11:00 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest Court Avenue.

11:39 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary at the Umatilla County Road Department on Stanfield Meadows Road, Stanfield.

12:59 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest Eighth Street.

1:27 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:06 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Birch Street, Pilot Rock.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

10:47 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 900 block of Southeast Second Street, Pendleton.

11:27 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary on Northeast Nichols Lane, Hermiston.

12:49 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of Southwest Tutuilla Road.

2:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South Highway 395, Hermiston.

2:44 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Elizabeth Drive, Stanfield.

3:12 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary on Locust Street, Umatilla.

Arrests, citations

Aug. 17

1:58 p.m. — Hermiston police arrested Alan James Griffin, 42, for third-degree escape, violating a stalking order and violating probation.
