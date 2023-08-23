Monday, Aug. 21
12:18 am. Pendleton police received a complaint about harassment at Boutique Air at Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
7:58 a.m. A caller reported the theft of a side door from an excavator at Tower Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman.
9:05 a.m. Umatilla police received a complaint from a resident about fraud/forgery.
9:56 a.m. Stanfield police received a report of a burglary at Patriot Heights housing development, Stanfield. Police took a report.
1:19 p.m. A 911 caller reported a disturbance at Country Club Manor, Umatilla.
2:20 p.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle crash at West Ballou Road and Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
2:33 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a domestic disturbance at Southwest 18th Street and Tutuilla Road.
4:20 p.m. A caller reported several vehicles were involved in a wreck at the Chevron station in Boardman. Police and fire departments responded. Police cited one driver for careless driving.
4:48 p.m. A caller reported a burglary at Flex Space Self Storage, Hermiston. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report.
7:18 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Little League Park on Southeast Byers Avenue, Pendleton. Police responded.
8:56 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on South Main Street, Pendleton. Police responded.
9:35 p.m. A Boardman resident asked to speak with a police officer regarding telephonic harassment. An officer responded and opened an investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
2:49 a.m. A caller reported fraud at the Circle K at 335 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
4:29 a.m. A caller reported suspicious activity at the Circle K at 335 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
3:51 p.m. A caller heading south on Interstate 82 at the intersection of I-84 at Boardman asked law enforcement to check on a male waving his arm while underneath a pickup. Oregon State Police sent a trooper.
5:01 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male fighting in Irrigon and one may be in an emotional or mental crisis. Law enforcement responded. One male made contact with a mental health services provider and the victim did not pursue charges.
10:23 p.m. A caller asked for police to check on a male lying on the concrete by the store at the Sinclair station in Boardman.
11:05 p.m. A 911 caller at Heppner Elementary School, Heppner, reported a girl came up to him screaming she was hurt. An ambulance responded and took the girl to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 21
Pendleton police arrested Jennifer Lee Drake, 36, for violating probation and the manufacture/del;ivery of a federally controlled substance.
Hermiston police arrested Eric Shannon Pennington, 54, for first- and second-degree forgery and on several warrants for failure to appear.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Miguel Castaneda, 28, of Milton Freewater, for interfering with making a report and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Aug. 22
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 12:09 p.m. received a report of a woman who was distraught about a man who returned to a residence on Knapp Street, Irrigon. The sheriff’s office responded and arrested Alfredo Olivo Manchuca, 39, on eight counts of violating a restraining order.
Aug. 23
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Roslynn Celine Simmons, 24, for assault, domestic abuse bail and criminal mischief.
