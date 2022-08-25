Monday, Aug, 22
9:34 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of graffiti at Pioneer Park, 400 Northwest Despain Ave.
9:46 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 300 block of South First Street on a report of an assault.
9:49 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wyatt Enterprises, 375 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
11:28 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast 15th Street and Southeast Court Avenue on a report of car crash involving a Kayak bus and a trailer loaded with portable outhouses. No one was injured, and police issued a citation.
1:13 p.m. — A caller on East Wilshire Avenue, Hermiston, reported there are dogs in small cages with no water at this location, and the caller requested a welfare check be done.
3:46 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of an electric scooter inside the store. Police made an arrest.
4:29 p.m. — A caller who said they were a wrap-around services coordinator for schools reported a student who is pregnant may be living in Heppner in an abandoned home without power or running water. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked the area but did not find the student.
7:39 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Water Street, Heppner, reported neighbors have a cat that is “really injured,” so she gave them antibiotics but they are not caring for the cat. A deputy arranged to meet with the cat’s owner.
7:58 p.m. — A caller reported there is a Labrador-pit bull dog mix that someone abandoned at a home on Pole Line Road, Boardman, and has an injured, swollen paw. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded.
9:26 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Bare Bones Smoke & Gift, 1304 S.W. Dorion Ave., on a report of a fight.
11:43 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Hamley’s Steakhouse & Saloon, 8 S.E. Court Ave., on a report of a black male beating a female.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
5:44 a.m. — A caller reported a woman came into his home on Brace Road, Irrigon, put on his clothes, stayed for a couple of days and left.
8:36 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Ott Road, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
8:55 a.m. — A Heppner resident reported a female with three children came out of his house. They were not supposed to be there, and they damaged property.
11:59 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report of burglary on Southeast Ninth Street.
12:37 p.m. — A semitrailer and car crashed together at the eastbound Interstate 84 off ramp in Boardman. Emergency services responded. There were no reports of injuries.
3:24 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on South First Street reported she was trying to move a car that was blocking her driveway, and she was opened the door, she knocked down a person. the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:04 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report of graffiti at West Hermiston Avenue and Southwest Second Street.
5:37 p.m. — A caller on East Elm Avenue and North First Street, Hermiston, reported a “child driver” appeared to be driving a small white pickup.
11:58 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue initiated activity on Forest Service Road 360.
