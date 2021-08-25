3:04 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Key Lock Storage, 4400 N.W. A Ave., Pendleton.
8:59 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault at the intersection of West Walls and Craig roads, Hermiston.
12:11 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Goodwin Court Apartments, South Main Street, Pendleton.
1:03 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on Southeast Cowins Street, Heppner. A man told police that more than a week ago a person took more than $800 in cash and small items.
2:29 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on West Orchard Avenue, Hermiston.
2:55 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at McDonalds on Southgate, Pendleton.
6:41 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., Pendleton.
8:24 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Stanfield R.V. Park, 345 S. Main St., Stanfield.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
9:17 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft on Eastside Connect, Milton-Freewater.
10:38 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Washington Street, Athena.
1:57 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to two reports of a disturbance on Southwest Third Street, Pendleton.
4 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater man reported the theft of his 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe from in front of his residence. An officer responded, took a report and entered the vehicle as stolen.
Arrests, Citations
Aug. 23
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly stealing another man’s dog. David Ryan Fear was booked in the Umatilla County jail on one count of first-degree theft with preliminary bail of $10,000.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Mckenzie Craig Bluethunder, 19, for misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, minor possession of alcohol and resisting arrest and felonies of criminal mischief, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
Aug. 24
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jamie Marlene Andrade, 44 of Stockton, California, for driving under the influence of intoxicants. An officer took Andrade to the Milton-Freewater Police Department, where staff processed, cited and released her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.