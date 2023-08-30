Sunday, Aug. 27
12:49 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
2:26 p.m. Pendleton police received a different report of child abuse/neglect.
4:37 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Circle K at 309 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. Police responded and made an arrest.
5:39 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase II.
Monday, Aug. 28
8:03 a.m. A resident in Northeast Fifth Street, Irrigon, reported a gray pit bull dog was trying to get to her neighbor’s chickens. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took the dog to Pet Rescue, Hermiston.
8:15 a.m. A caller working for a trucking company reported the theft of a vehicle at Buck's Corner on Highway 395 North and Highway 730, Umatilla.
9:18 a.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary on Northwest Geer Road, Hermiston. The sheriff's office took a report.
9:32 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Monroe Street outside Umatilla. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office took a report.
9:39 a.m. A caller at Heppner Family Foods, Heppner, reported two juveniles tried to steal alcohol from the store and she would like a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to try to identify them and notify their parents.
9:55 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at Safeway.
10:43 a.m. An officer in Stanfield handled a disturbance at the Main Street Market and determined this was a civil problem.
11:57 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report from Sam’s Corner Market about the theft of numerous items around 11:45 a.m. the day before. The same individual came back around 4:45 p.m. and stole another item.
1:37 p.m. A Stanfield resident reported possible identity theft after receiving a notice from the Oregon Employment Department regarding unemployment benefits.
2:41 p.m. Pendleton police received an emergency report of a disturbance at the Pendleton Warming Station. Police responded but did not find anyone causing a disturbance.
3:57 p.m. The manager of Napa Auto Parts, Milton-Freewater, reported a driver refused to move her car. He asked for a Umatilla County sheriff's deputy to have her move it.
7:37 p.m. A resident on Northwest Third Street, Irrigon, reported a neighbor’s dogs, a yellow Labrador and a cocker spaniel, came onto their property and killed a couple of chickens. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
8:49 p.m. A resident on Short Road, Irrigon, reported she came home and her boyfriend was “freaking out” and yelled and head-butted her. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
1:37 a.m. A 911 caller at Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, Pendleton, reported a disturbance.
5:13 a.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on Southwest Second Street, Pendleton. Police took a report.
7:17 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on West Joseph Avenue, Hermistom. Dispatch reported there was a “bunch of screaming” on the call. Hermiston police responded and made an arrest.
8:03 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of South First Street, Hermiston.
8:20 a.m. Pendleton police issued a resting ordnance warning at Electric Sundown.
8:59 a.m. Hermiston police received a 911 call from West Hermiston Avenue about a domestic disturbance.
10:12 a.m. A caller reported two lawn mowers were blocking the path near Southeast Division Street and Utah Avenue, Irrigon, and people had to walk on the road to get around them.
1:38 p.m. A caller at the Oregon Trail Library, Heppner, reported two trash bags with coats were over the stone wall at Willow Creek. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and advised the city for disposal.
5:56 p.m. A man asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer regarding his ex-wife accusing him of harassing her and having other people harass her and her son. The man said this was not true and he wanted to make a police report about her accusations.
10:56 p.m. A 911 caller reported a prowler on West Wren Avenue, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 28
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Guadalupe Villarreal, 22, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
Aug. 29
Hermiston police arrested Heather Dawn Hartwig, 43, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
