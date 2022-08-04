Monday, Aug. 1
7:39 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the first block of Southeast Court Avenue for a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
9:49 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North First Street, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
10:25 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Hampton Inn, 101 S.W. Nye Ave., Pendleton.
4:09 p.m. — Morrow County Health District ambulance responded to an emergency call on Badger Lane, Heppner, for an 86-year-old man who cut off four fingers. The ambulance rushed him to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Heppner.
9 p.m. — A caller at Mustang Diner, 180 N. Chase St., Heppner, reported two or three juveniles were under the nearby bridge and using marijuana.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
3:13 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1100 block of South Highway 395.
9:11 a.m. — A resident on Northeast Aspen Drive, Hermiston, reported someone is using her identity and tax return information, and even added a dependent and has a different address. Police took a report.
2:52 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Goodwin Avenue on a report of an assault.
6:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2400 block of Northwest Carden Avenue on a report of an assault.
7:26 p.m. — A 911 caller at East May and Northeast Chase streets, Heppner, reported a male and female were fighting, and the male hit the female and left in a black Ford Expedition.
8:07 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle rolled on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman. Local emergency services responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 1
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Maxwell Minton, 40, for domestic violence assault.
• Boardman police arrested Armando Samora Barragan, 39, for first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and on a warrant.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Edwin Beers, 46, for second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Hermiston police arrested John Douglas James Bowe, 40, for domestic violence, strangulation and assault.
• Oregon State Police arrested Fabian Cruz De Los Santos, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving and failure to carry or present a license.
Aug. 2
• Hermiston police arrested Jose Juan Bautista, 54, for fourth-degree assault.
• Hermiston police arrested Rodger Martin Myers, 50, for two counts each of third-degree robbery, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and harassment and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
Aug. 3
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Renee Dorian Bousquet, 49, for two counts each of identity theft and fraud by credit card and one count each of theft by receiving and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
