TUESDAY
7:15 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took are report for a burglary on Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:47 a.m. - A woman asked Hermiston police about the rules and laws of turning right at the new stop light at Northwest 11th Street and West Elm Avenue.
11:48 a.m. - Stanfield police took a report for graffiti at the skate park in Echo.
2:13 p.m. - A man told Hermiston police a dog bit his daughter on May 28 at Sandstone Middle School, Hermiston, and he wants the dog’s owner to pay for their medical bills stemming from the bites.
6:52 p.m. - Umatilla police received a report of suspicious activity at the Big River Golf Course, 709 Willamette Ave.
9:18 p.m. - Stanfield police responded to the Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, to take a report on an assault.
