TUESDAY
9:22 a.m. - A 911 caller at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a female was screaming at a child for about and hour-and-a-half.
11:13 a.m. - A caller reported someone prowling around Northwest Horn Avenue, Pendleton.
11:49 a.m. - A Hermiston resident told police he found out someone for the past month has used his bank account to deposit checks and withdraw money from the account.
2:42 p.m. - The fire chief in Irrigon received a report of loose dogs trying to attack a man on Washington Lane. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, but the deputy did not find the dogs or the man.
7:08 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to a 911 report of a disturbance at Northeast Riverside Avenue and Anvidon Street, Pendleton.
7:50 p.m. - Police received a report of a female stumbling around the stop sign at the intersection near the Pilot Truck Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield.
7:50 p.m. - A grandmother on Willow Fork Drive, Boardman, reported a dog bit her grandson.
9:11 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for stalking at a residence on Southwest Marshall Court.
11:25 p.m. - A man at the Stanfield RV Park, 355 S. Main St., Stanfield, reported his wife was hitting him. Police responded but did not find the couple.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•An Oregon State Police arrested Shealee Kay Bailey, 30, of La Grande, on two felony warrants and for second-degree theft, credit card fraud and identity theft.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 10:58 p.m. responded to a report of a woman screaming in the area of Toms Camp Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman. Deputies arrested Juan Antonio Tellez, 27, for felony fourth-degree assault and felony strangulation.
