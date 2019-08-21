TUESDAY
12:52 a.m. - A caller in Ione reported people with flashlights seemed to be looking for something at Ella Road and Delbert Drive. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked out the scene and found only food wrappers and broken beer bottles.
3:17 a.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to a Heppner caller who said two females jumped her. The deputy took a report for assault and the case is under investigation.
10:30 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for criminal mischief after someone tried to break into the Elks Lodge, 611 N. Main St., and damaged the door.
10:44 a.m. - A caller in Irrigon reported he was walking on Northeast Seventh Street at Northeast Washington Avenue when a man he knows tried to run him over. He asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send a deputy through the area just to show that guy the law is watching.
A deputy checked the area and found no one involved in the incident was there.
12:10 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of a male following and harassing a person on Southwest 20th Street in the area of Safeway and Rite Aid. A caller 6 minutes later reported a man threatened employees and harassed customers at nearby High Desert Cannabis. Police arrested a man for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
2:46 p.m. - Emergency agencies in Morrow County responded to a vehicle crash on Wilson Lane, Boardman. An ambulance took on victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
2:48 p.m. - A caller reported a male high on drugs came onto property on Diagonal Road, Hermiston, and was trying to take a camper that belongs to a 94-year-old woman.
3:49 p.m. - Law enforcement received a report of a fight at Shady Rest Mobile Home Park, 28716 Highway 730, Umatilla.
4:37 p.m. - Boardman police took a report for an assault after a caller claimed a truck driver beat him up at the Lamb Weston plant on Northeast Columbia Lane, Boardman.
6:36 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in College Place.
The Washington State Patrol reported Jose M. Moreno-Rodriguez, 32, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz south on State Route 125 when he failed to stop at a red light at College Avenue and crashed into a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup.
An ambulance took Moreno-Rodriguez to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Walla Walla, while the Dodge driver, a 20-year-old College Place woman, was not injured.
The state patrol also reported Moreno-Rodriguez faces a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.
10:46 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to Love’s Travel Center, Boardman, after a caller reported an intoxicated male urinated on himself.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
•Hermiston police arrested Michael Shane Marion, 44, for first-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
Tuesday
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lyndsey Marie Coates-Jensen, 41, of Pendleton, for felony possession of methamphetamine, heroin and a federally controlled substance.
•The Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team with assistance from the Hermiston Police Department raided a residence in Hermiston.
The local drug task force served a search warrant at 1070 W. Orchard Ave., Apartment C10, Hermiston, where detectives seized the following: more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin and more than 100 imitation prescription pills possibly containing fentanyl.
Officers also arrested two people at the scene: Ernestina Zumaya Rodriguez, 31, for felony possession and delivery of heroin, meth, cocaine and a federally controlled substance; and Miriah Ann Withers, 27, for felony possession and delivery of heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.