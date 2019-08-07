TUESDAY
12:47 p.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about a solicitor violation on Southwest 11th Street.
4:13 p.m. — A caller asked Pendleton police to check on the “destroyed” gray, four-door sedan someone parked two or three days ago at Southwest Second Street and Nye Avenue.
5:20 p.m. — Two males fought at the bus stop at the Pendleton Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
7:48 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to 911 reports of fights in the area of South Earl Street and East Coe Avenue, Stanfield.
8:48 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at Rugged Country Lodge, 1807 S.E. Court Ave.
9:30 p.m. — A Hermiston resident on Southeast 11th Street reported domestic verbal abuse from her husband. She said five children younger than 18 were present.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Edwin Jimenez Mendoza, 23, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to display a license.
•Pendleton police arrested Juan Rodriguez Pacheo, 48, of Irrigon, for fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
•Stanfield police arrested Sandra Susan Merritt, 54, of Stanfield, for fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and on a warrant for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.