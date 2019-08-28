TUESDAY
8:07 a.m. - Someone vandalized the front windows at Agri-Check Inc., 323 Sixth St., Umatilla.
8:44 a.m. - A Hermiston woman reported her mother stole her identity. She was refinancing her car when her credit history showed something odd — her mother took out a mortgage using the daughter’s Social Security number.
1:15 p.m. - A Heppner caller reported a possible game violation. He said two men were archery hunting on the hill on West Willow Street when they shot a young deer and drove off with it. But the area, he said, is within the city limits.
3:43 p.m. - Oregon State Police responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 199 eastbound for an assault between a 17-year-old girl and her her 59-year-old mother. The mother did not want to be a victim, and the parties worked it out.
6:07 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault call on the 80600 block of Craig Road, Hermiston.
11:08 p.m. - One vehicle crashed and rolled on Umatilla River Road, Umatilla. Emergency agencies responded.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Sadie May Weatherford, 20, of Arlington, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and on a warrant for failure to appear.
•Pendleton police arrested Christopher Michael Monaco, 35, of Pendleton, for felony methamphetamine possession and violating parole.
•Oregon State Police arrested Jeremy Michael Carroll, 37, for possession and delivery of methamphetamine, possession and delivery of heroin, felon in possession of a firearm and on a warrant, all felonies.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Raina Leilani Ann Robello, 20, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault after a Heppner resident reported Robello punched her in the face three days ago, went with her to the hospital and made sure she did not tell anyone there what happened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.