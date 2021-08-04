Tuesday, Aug. 3
6:32 a.m. — The Milton-Freewater Police Department responded to a reported burglary/theft on Lamb Street, Milton-Freewater. The report said a man found the doors of a business open, and when police arrived, they found property monitoring equipment and other items missing. Police have yet to locate any suspects, the report said.
10:42 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston.
12:38 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Paterson Ferry Road near Irrigon and Boardman.
4:34 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported assault on Sinclair on Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
5:05 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Pine Creek Road, Weston.
5:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Third Street, Pilot Rock.
6:01 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Issel Lane, Hermiston.
6:33 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal complaint on Cain Lane, Irrigon.
7:25 p.m. — The Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 177 in Morrow County. The report said a car swerved to avoid tire debris in the road, overcorrected, and then turned into the median and took out some of the guardrail. Medics transported two passengers to the hospital.
9:33 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Theater Lane, Hermiston.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
12:46 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Munger Lane, Umatilla.
7:57 a.m. — The Pendleton Police Department responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Emigrant Avenue, Pendleton.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 2
Pendleton police arrested Edwina Aggie Morning Owl, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and property hit-and-run.
Aug. 3
The Oregon State Police arrested Timm Jay Timmerman, 76, on a felony count of the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The Pilot Rock Police Department arrested Matthew James Male, 26, on two counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangering.
The Boardman Police Department arrested Noe Honorio Melendez, 47, on a felony count of third-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of harassment and menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.