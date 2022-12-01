Monday, Nov. 28
1:51 a.m. — A caller on Northeast Eighth Street, Hermiston, reported a male on a bike in dark clothing was looking into vehicles and acting suspicious. Police responded.
8:11 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1700 block of North First Street on a report of an assault.
8:33 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a cow in the road at Craig Road and Shoop Lane, Hermiston.
11:04 a.m. — Umatilla police received a report about an assault that occurred sometime in the past at Lifeways McNary Place.
11:35 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a dispute between a son and father on Froberg Lane, Irrigon. The father wanted his son’s animals gone from the property or he would “turn them out,” but the son was unable at the moment to get his animals and wanted to talk with someone at the sheriff’s office.
12:31 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to local law enforcement about a break-in at Driftwood RV Resort, Boardman, and the theft of electric drills.
4:07 p.m. — A caller on Southwest Eagle Drive, Boardman, requested to talk to police about a person harassing and threatening him. The caller also named a suspect.
6:32 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest 22nd Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
8:17 p.m. — A resident on Third Street Northeast, Boardman, reported her boyfriend was intoxicated and refused to leave. Boardman police and fire responded and took one person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. Police also provided the girlfriend with options about a restraining order.
8:19 p.m. — A caller on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater, reported a burglary.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
6:09 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report about an unoccupied vehicle blocking railroad tracks at Country and Winesap roads, Milton-Freewater.
6:28 a.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Southeast 16th Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported a black-and-white vehicle hood was left unsecured on the side of the building.
7:38 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of South Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported someone vandalized his vehicle overnight.
8:12 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of North First Street on a report of a burglary.
8:55 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft complaint at Humbert Refuse and Recycling in Milton-Freewater.
10:13 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of West Tamarack Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:19 a.m. — A caller at Rosalynn Drive and Mamie Street in Stanfield, reported a black Ford Bronco kept running over traffic cones in the new construction area. Police responded.
10:32 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of South First Street on a report of a burglary.
11:16 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Sixth Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police made an arrest.
11:21 a.m. — A caller on West Main Street, Ione, reported someone with a pellet gun shot the abandoned building near the post office. The caller said they might be able to identify the person responsible and asked for police contact.
11:57 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Crossroads Truck Stop on a report of a stolen credit card being used there.
12:55 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 1500 block of Southwest 44th Street on a report of an assault.
1:05 p.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti on Jefferson Street.
2:26 p.m. — A caller on Highway 207, in Lexington, reported a pallet jack and a heavy equipment cylinder were in the road. The caller was able to remove the items from the road and said they may have fallen from a truck belonging to Bailey Heavy Equipment Inc.
4:29 p.m. — A 911 caller on Umatilla Avenue, Umatilla, reported a man just tried to kick in her front door. Police responded.
5:08 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Fire Hall, Irrigon, on a report of a car crashing into a fire hydrant. Police took a report.
5:12 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Lamb Weston West Plant, Boardman, on a report of a 50-year-old man who lacerated two fingers, possibly down to the bone. An ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:36 p.m. — A caller on the 10 block of North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of her purse containing her identification and bank cards from her car while she was inside a business earlier in the day.
6:13 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Main Street in Meacham, on a report of domestic violence in progress.
7:04 p.m. — Emergency medical services responded to Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, on a report of a teen male who was unconscious but breathing. An ambulance took the teen to a hospital.
7:44 p.m. — A woman came into Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Heppner, to report her daughter’s ex-boyfriend has been threatening her and making suicidal threats. She stated she resides in Gilliam County but the sheriff’s office there advised she call MCSO because the ex-boyfriend resides in Morrow County.
11:58 p.m. — A 911 caller on Northeast 10th Street, Hermiston, reported someone was inside his shed. Police responded.
