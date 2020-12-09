MONDAY
2:42 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Irrigon High School on Southeast Wyoming Street in Irrigon.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Vadata PDX 66 on Lewis and Clark Drive in Boardman.
9:17 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Pine Avenue in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
4:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen Christmas decorations on Northwest First Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
3:25 p.m. — Police responded to a suicidal subject at Terwilliger Apartments on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
6:17 p.m. — Police responded to a report of stolen Christmas decorations on Northeast Eighth Avenue in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Oregon State Police arrested Kathleen Evon Watt, 25, on one felony count of the unauthorized use of a vehicle and one misdemeanor count of arson.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Dean Charles Ketchum, 41, on one felony count of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
