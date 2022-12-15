Monday, Dec. 12
1:45 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of a disturbance.
8:13 a.m. — A caller at Hermiston Vet Clinic, in Hermiston, requested an officer contact her back as she would like to report a fraudulent charge on her credit card that occurred in Hermiston.
8:29 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity for graffiti at the Masonic Lodge.
9:15 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud/forgery on South Fork Walla Walla Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:30 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to North First Street on a report of an assault.
10:36 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
11:38 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary on Northwest Greer Road in Hermiston.
12:41 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Lewis and Clark Drive and Highway 730, Boardman, on a report of a car crash involving a car and a semitrailer. An ambulance took a patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
1:11 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Kunze Lane, Boardman, on a report of a car crash involving two vehicles. One patient refused transport and an ambulance took the other to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
1:53 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Adams Road, Pendleton, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
3:29 p.m. — A man came into the Hermiston Police Department lobby and stated he sold a car to someone who never put the car in their name. Now the car is stolen and he needed information on what to do next.
3:38 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Isaac Lane on a report of a burglary.
3:57 p.m. — A 911 caller on Campbell Road and Lee Street, Pendleton, reported hearing gunshots. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
4:42 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Mini Storage, Irrigon, on a report of a break-in at a storage unit and the theft of multiple items. The sheriff’s office began an investigation.
6:11 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 10th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:48 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Highland Avenue on a report of a fight.
8:36 p.m. — Boardman police requested emergency medical services to respond to Boardman Ambulance Hall on Wilson Road Southwest for a 58-year-old man with a severe head injury. An ambulance transported the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
12:04 a.m. — A 911 caller at Harvest Foods, Umatilla, reported two men were fighting and one pulled out a gun. The caller stated there was a dark blue Ford Taurus at the scene and one of the two men had a goatee.
12:07 a.m. — A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported her neighbor has been knocking on her door frequently during the night and she would like an officer to contact her. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy contacted the woman and advised her of her options.
7:51 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Threemile Canyon Farms, Boardman, on a report of a 36-year-old man with a dislocated knee.
8:02 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti on Sixth Street.
8:37 a.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, due to a resident sharing concerning posts on social media.
10:01 a.m. — Boardman police responded to the Boardman Ambulance Hall on a report of a two men assaulting another man.
4:06 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for a welfare check at Oregon Trail RV Park, Irrigon, after a man reported he received four calls from the park about his wife being disruptive. The caller stated his wife is not known to be hostile towards law enforcement. The deputies made contact with the woman, and she was OK.
2:31 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Tri Harbor Apartments on a report of an attempted burglary.
9:43 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pumpkin Patch RV resort, Echo, reported a male was causing a disturbance. Stanfield police responded.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 13
Pendleton police arrested Clifton Andrew Harris, 36, for felon in possession of a weapon.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Carrisa Anne Close, 30, for misdemeanor assault and domestic abuse.
Pendleton police arrested Bruce Lee Miller, 28, for felony strangulation.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.