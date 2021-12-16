Monday, Dec. 13
8:18 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to South Main Street on a report of a female screaming. Police brought in a crisis team.
8:20 a.m. — A caller reported two pit bull dogs were running around near the U.S. Postal Service, 300 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon, and was concerned someone could get hurt.
8:29 a.m. — Pendleton police received a theft complaint at Holiday Inn Express, 600 S.E. Nye Ave. Police took a report.
8:31 a.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to an officer about receiving ongoing harassment and threats. He said he has spoken to one officer about this but would like to speak with a different officer about the new threats he has been receiving.
9:35 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Street on a complaint of a burglary. Police took a report.
11:52 a.m. — A caller reported a theft at Hometown Cleaners, 1810 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
1:18 p.m. — A caller complained to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle repair business in Umatilla that has yet to start repairs after he paid $800 on an $1,800 job and it has had the parts for two months.
7:41 p.m. — A resident on Rand Road, Irrigon, reported a female came to his door and asked for a ride. The man asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send someone to check on her because she seemed intoxicated and stated she was schizophrenic. A deputy responded, found her and gave her a ride.
8:17 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported someone smashed a window to her vehicle and stole her purse and jacket at the Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
9:16 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1600 block of West Sunland Avenue on a report of an assault.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of a break-in and the theft of money at Superior Lube, 800 S.E. Second Ave.
9:53 a.m. — A Heppner resident came to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and asked a deputy to contact him about telephonic harassment. A deputy did and advised the man to delete the number of his ex-girlfriend.
10:10 a.m. — An Irrigon resident reported he walked his dog on North First Street near the Columbia River and found a bunch of mail to different addresses. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:58 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a burglary on the 1400 block of Southwest 41st Street. Police took a report.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 13
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Seth Derek Briggs, 33, for felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine, all felonies, and on a warrant.
• Pendleton police arrested Taren Chace Nielson, 29, for fourth-degree assault.
• Stanfield police arrested Carter Engum, 70, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tyler Elijah Lamar Burns, 30, for domestic abuse, assault, harassment and menacing.
• Pendleton police arrested James William Fletcher, 46, for first-degree theft.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Megan Cherisse Lares Storms, 31, for vehicle theft.
