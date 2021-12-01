Monday, Nov. 29
7:17 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft from Dynalectric at Lewis and Clark Drive and Rupe Kennedy Road, Boardman. The caller said someone broke into vehicles and trailers during the weekend. The case is under investigation.
1:59 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon.
2:10 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, on a report of a burglary.
2:24 p.m. — A resident on the 600 block ofNorthwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a package from their mailbox on or around Friday, Nov. 26.
2:31 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on Washington Lane, Irrigon.
2:38 p.m. — A 911 caller reported graffiti at Stillman Park along Southeast Fifth Street, Pendleton.
3:36 p.m. — Pendleton police dealt with a fight at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave.
5:12 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 500 block of Southeast 10th Street on a report of a burglary. The case is under investigation.
9:10 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Super 8 by Wyndham Pendleton, 601 S.E. Nye Ave., on a report of an assault. Police made an arrest.
11:35 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Orchard Avenue and South First Street on a report of an assault. Officers issued a citation.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
1:18 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a domestic disturbance at Riverside Apartments, 1300 N.W. Carden Ave.
8:07 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about criminal mischief at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery at Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater.
1:05 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of an armed person on East Gladys Avenue, Hermiston.
6:12 p.m. — A caller reported a fight at Highway 730 and Buell Lane, Umatilla. Police responded and made an arrest.
8:09 p.m. — Stanfield police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance on South Main Street.
10:08 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on South Highway 395, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
Nov. 29
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erick Lopez Gomez, 29, of Espanola, New Mexico, for vehicle theft.
• Pendleton police arrested Carl Edward Benitz, 45, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor strangulation.
• Umatilla police arrested Benito Gonzalez Gorrosquieta, 36, for third-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Michael Gallegos, 28, of Hermiston, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
• Hermiston police arrested Amber Marie Carlson, 27, of Umatilla, for resisting arrest and on eight warrants for failing to appear, including three felony warrants.
