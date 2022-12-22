Monday, Dec. 19
8:59 a.m. — Umatilla police took a report for graffiti at Sixth Street and Umatilla River Road.
2:33 p.m. — A caller on Northwest Riverside Drive, in Pendleton, stated one of their horses got out and was injured. The caller advised they would be euthanizing the animal.
3:48 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man and woman screaming at each other and the man was getting in the woman’s face.
4:55 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Northwest Greer Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
7:22 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Van Buren Street, Athena, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
8:11 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Central Washington Asphalt, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
12:17 p.m. — A caller on Sixth Street in Umatilla reported there was a man in the store trying to use a fake $20. Police responded.
12:28 p.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Main Street South and Wilson Road Southwest on a report of a car crash involving two vehicles. Police cited the driver for driving while uninsured and for unlawful possession of marijuana under the age of 21.
12:48 p.m. — Heppner Fire Department responded to Pioneer Memorial Clinic, Northeast Thompson Avenue, Heppner, on a report of a semitrailer that knocked down a utility pole.
12:53 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Vista Trailer Park, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:49 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Kristen Drive, Irrigon, reported he was moving into his residence and as they were cleaning stuff out they found a box that appears to have drug paraphernalia in it. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
9:07 p.m. — A 911 caller at Baxter and South Edwards roads, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots for the last 20 minutes. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate anyone shooting.
9:09 p.m. — A 911 caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported someone was pounding on their neighbor’s door and tried to jump into the window to break in. The caller stated they believed their neighbor did not want those people there. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:38 p.m. — A caller at the Shell station in Irrigon reported her husband was suffering a mental/emotional crisis and took off on foot wearing a red sweatshirt, jeans, boots and maybe a hat. The caller stated she doesn’t know what direction he went.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 19
Boardman police arrested Justin Mickael Peterson, 30, for first-degree theft.
Dec. 20
Pendleton police arrested Gilbert James Danford, 46, for second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism) and violating a restraining order.
Hermiston police arrested Xavier Michael Rodriguez, 30, for first-degree burglary, vandalism, reckless burning and on a warrant for failure to appear.
Dec. 21
Pendleton police arrested Eduardo Acosta, 39, for felon in possession of a weapon.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Ponciano Tejeda Sanchez, 54, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and resisting arrest.
