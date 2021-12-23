Monday, Dec. 20
3:51 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on West Tamarack Avenue, Hermiston.
11:13 a.m. — Hermiston police took a report for graffiti at East Highland Avenue and South Highway 395.
4:26 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston officer about the vehicle collision she had at about 6 a.m. at the four-way stop at East Jennie Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street. She said she wanted to make a report because she hit the car in front of her, but the driver drove off without pulling over. Police took a report.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
8:26 a.m. — A resident of the 400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a package from his porch occurred Dec. 18.
9:11 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a vehicle theft at Security Apartments, 130 S.W. Court Ave. An officer responded and took a report.
10:28 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1300 block of Tutuilla Creek Road. Police took a report.
12:24 p.m. — A Heppner resident reported two pit bull dogs were loose on Southeast Court Street. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and cited the owner of the dogs for having dogs at large.
12:44 p.m. — A caller at the Northwestern Motel & RV Park, 389 N. Main St., Heppner, reported a large pit bull dog was injured but friendly and workers were trying to contain it. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found this was regarding the same dogs as the previous report.
3:39 p.m. — A FedEx truck rolled at Carty Generating Station, 73396 Tower Road, Boardman. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle.
2:13 p.m. — A caller reported three calves with yellow ear tags were south of Heppner off Highway 207. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office located the owners of the cows.
5:40 p.m. — A resident on Division Road, Irrigon, reported she needed to make a missing person report.
5:42 p.m. — A caller at Super Milton Market, 21 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater, reported someone broke the window to a vehicle and stole a lunchbox.
5:51 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office advised other law enforcement agencies of a person threatening to crash a vehicle with a 50-gallon tank of propane in the back driving in the area of Highway 730 and Interstate 84 near Boardman. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy found the driver and returned the person to their home.
9:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported gunshots on on Northwest 10th Street, Pendleton. Police responded but found nothing suspicious.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 20
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Don Garza, 43, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), and first- and second-degree trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.