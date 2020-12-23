MONDAY
12:09 a.m. — Police responded to a search and rescue at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on West Willow View Drive in Heppner.
8:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run on Southeast Matlock Street in Heppner.
9:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on South First Street in Hermiston.
9:42 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Columbia Boulevard in Umatilla.
4:34 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
1:56 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Chenowith Avenue in Umatilla.
3:49 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Garden Lane in Hermiston.
4:57 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of assault on West Highland Avenue in Hermiston.
WEDNESDAY
12:08 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on Eastside Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Rachel Marie Cruz, 26, on two felony counts, including identity theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card.
•The Oregon State Police arrested Victoria Landeros, 21, on seven counts, including felony counts of the failure to appear in court, attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, and unlawful use of a vehicle.
