Friday, Dec. 23
10:39 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Locust Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a car.
12:04 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Solar Street, Helix, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:14 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Baggett Lane, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a car.
Saturday, Dec. 24
12:54 a.m. — A 911 caller on El Monte Street, Umatilla, reported his wife came at him with a screwdriver. The caller stated he was in the room with his wife and she calmed down. Umatilla police responded.
12:47 p.m. — A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, requested a ride to the store because he has no food in his house and no form of transportation. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and provided a ride.
7:08 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Water Street, Weston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller at Big River Golf Course, Umatilla, reported the theft of a car. Umatilla police responded.
Sunday, Dec. 25
10:18 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to First Stop Mart, in Milton-Freewater, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
7:34 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Dean Avenue on a report of a burglary.
Monday, Dec. 26
2:07 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of fraud/forgery at West Elm Exit, in Hermiston.
11:28 p.m. — A 911 caller on Bensel Road, Hermiston, reported their brother was causing a scene. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
12:31 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Townsend Road, Hermiston, reported hearing gunshots.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
3:35 a.m. — A caller on Linden Way, Heppner, reported their neighbor’s trampoline blew into their yard and hit the back of their house.
11:39 a.m. — A caller on Wilson and Anderson roads, Boardman, reported there were three cows in the road, one was brown and the other two were black. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Boardman police responded but were unable to locate the cows.
12:43 p.m. — A caller on Southeast 10th Street, Irrigon, reported his neighbor’s dogs were possibly being neglected. He stated one of the dogs possibly just had pups and the dog and pups are barking at all hours. The caller was concerned for their wellbeing. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found all the dogs are being taken care of.
7:39 p.m. — A caller at Why Not Upholstery, on Hilltop Road, Boardman, reported that for the last couple of days she has been getting notifications on her phone that there is an Apple Airtag near her, but she does not own one. The caller stated this has been occurring since a rock was thrown through her father’s window. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact.
10:47 p.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported the theft of a vehicle. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 24
Oregon State police at 8:54 p.m. responded to Interstate 84 near milepost 178 on a report of a wrong-way driver in the westbound lanes. Upon arrival, a trooper saw the car was stuck on the median shoulder and the driver was showing signs of impairment. OSP arrested Samuel Barrera Martinez, 29, of Boardman, for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 25
Oregon State Police at 1:44 a.m. responded to the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 161 on a report of car crash. OSP cited Reynaldo Marquez Perales, 25, of Stanfield, for DUII.
Dec. 26
Oregon State police at 8:22 a.m. at West Harper Road and Highway 395, Hermiston, stopped a car that was speeding. Troopers cited the driver, Amador Osiel Ramirez, 27, of Hermiston, for felony driving while suspended or revoked.
Dec. 27
Pendleton police arrested Mathew Loring Murray, 31, for misdemeanor and felony fleeing, reckless driving, reckless endangering and resisting arrest.
Hermiston police arrested John Jacob Vanswoll, 38, for possession of a stolen vehicle and violating probation.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 5:12 p.m. received a 911 call about domestic violence at a residence on Depot Lane, Irrigon. Deputies responded and arrested Rebecca Lynn McDannel, 19, for misdemeanors of menacing and fourth-degree assault, and Nathan Aaron Nardi, 24, for felonies of strangulation and fourth-degree assault, all constituting domestic violence.
