MONDAY
8:10 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
8:35 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Blue Mountain Village Apartments on Southwest Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
12:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at Pilot Truck Stop on south Highway 395 in Stanfield
1:03 p.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Bensel Road in Hermiston.
1:43 p.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Triangle Station Road in Milton-Freewater
TUESDAY
2:12 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on North First Street in Hermiston.
6:28 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
8:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southeast Sixth Street in Pendleton.
10:27 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
11:58 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the intersection of Tutuilla Road and Southwest Athens Avenue in Pendleton.
12:18 p.m. — Stateline Community Church, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, reported suspicious activity.
12:55 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a traffic hazard at Northwest Geer and West Harper roads, Hermiston.
1:02 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a domestic disturbance at Stanfield RV Park on South Main Street.
1:38 p.m. — A theft was reported on Hood Road,Milton-Freewater.
2:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
3:05 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at Three Mile Dam, Umatilla River Road, Hermiston.
9:43 p.m. — A motor vehicle accident was reported on Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
WEDNESDAY
1:16 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Third Street in Pendleton.
6:40 a.m. — A theft was reported on Despain Gulch Road, Stanfield.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Michael Edward Savage, 30, on four counts, including one felony count of violating probation and one count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.