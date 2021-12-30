Monday, Dec. 27
12:03 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint on Southeast Park Place, Irrigon. A deputy advised a person to use a chainsaw another day.
12:08 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of Southwest 23rd Street.
8:17 a.m. — A worker reported the theft of tools on the 100 block of Northeast Second Street, Hermiston.
12:48 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to North Star Storage, 30979 Joy Lane, Hermiston, on a report of a traffic crash.
2:03 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a vehicle crash at Third Street and Scaplehorn Road.
2:45 p.m. — A caller reported two to four dogs are crying and barking in a backyard at Northwest 10th Street and West Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston. Police checked but did not find the dogs.
5:33 p.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint of a burglary on the 300 block of Southwest Isaac Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
9:43 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to a vehicle crash at the Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020 Sixth St. Police issued a warning.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
6:24 a.m. — A semitrailer rolled on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near Boardman and trapped a person inside.
7:52 a.m. — Someone vandalized the men’s restroom at Ione City Park. A caller said the paper towel dispenser was broken, the divider door between stalls was broken and there were wet wads of paper towel on the ceiling so they would drop off. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:06 a.m. — A vehicle slid off Southwest Tutuilla Creek Road near the Pendleton Parks and Recreation office. The vehicle caused damage to a fence. The driver was uninjured. The wreck did not block traffic.
1:52 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, reported a male was knocking on doors and claiming to provide free roof inspections. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies checked the area but did not find the person.
2:08 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a home on the 500 block of East Reeder Drive on a report of a 14-year-old male breaking things.
5:03 p.m. — A 911 caller on the 500 block of Northeast Ellis Place, Pendleton, reported a male and female attacked him.
5:10 p.m. — A resident on Southwest 30th Street reported a man she knows came to her door and sounded intoxicated and she told him to leave and he did.
5:57 p.m. — A caller reported a fight had occurred earlier at a site on East Newport Avenue, Hermiston.
6:56 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Dollar Tree, 1700 S.W. Court Ave., on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:42 p.m. — A semidriver reported a driver swerved in front of the semi at Southeast Fourth Street and Court Avenue and hit a telephone pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.