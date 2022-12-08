Monday, Dec. 5
5:49 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed and rolled on Highway 730, Boardman. Law enforcement, fire department and ambulance services would respond to numerous calls throughout the day in Morrow County for crashes, slide-offs and such due to drivers on slick roads.
9:30 a.m. — An employee of a business on the 100 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone applied graffiti to the building.
11:06 a.m. — A caller on West Main Street, Echo, reported criminal mischief and theft were taking place in the trailer park laundry room. Stanfield police took a report.
4:22 p.m. — A caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he met with a contractor the day before at Irrigon City Hall, and the meeting escalated to the man yelling at him. The caller said he tried to obtain surveillance video from city hall, but staff there told him to contact the sheriff’s office.
10:54 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Diagonal Road, Hermiston on a report of a car crash.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
12:20 a.m. — Residents of Port View Apartments, Boardman, reported people from Guatemala were at the door and threatening to kill them. Local law enforcement responded and determined the report was unfounded.
8:20 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a vehicle theft at Westland Road and Stable Lane, Hermiston.
1:04 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary in progress on Sagebrush Road, Hermiston.
1:16 p.m. — A caller at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, Irrigon, reported someone tried to break into the bar and broke the fence. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, took a report and set up extra patrols.
1:39 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an assault on North Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
2:27 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Northwest Church Street, Heppner, about a pit bull dog trying to bite his mother. A deputy cited the dog’s owner to appear in the Heppner Justice Court for having a dog as a public nuisance.
3:05 p.m. — A male told Hermiston police he wanted to make a report about the theft of clothes, a Bluetooth speaker, two DVDs and two books from his car on North First Street.
3:14 p.m. — Pendleton police received a 911 report of an armed person at Walmart.
3:23 p.m. — Umatilla police spotted graffiti on Deschutes Avenue.
3:45 p.m. — A resident on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, reported a neighbor was harassing her and refused to move from the road so she could leave. She also said she has a restraining order against the man. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact with all parties and cleared the situation.
4:06 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Ace Hardware on a call about an armed person. Police did not find the subject.
5:37 p.m. — A caller reported an armed person at Butte Park on Northwest Seventh Street, Hermiston. Police took a report.
5:57 p.m. — A Boardman resident reported he fell and hit his head the night before and now was having memory issues. An ambulance took him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
7:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Southwest Sixth Street and Frazer Avenue on a 911 call about a disturbance. Police gave a warning.
9:50 p.m. — A resident at Premiere Apartments on Vantage Boulevard, Stanfield, reported neighbors were fighting.
10:08 p.m. — Boardman police and medics responded to Riverside High School for a 36-year-old man who may have broken his ankle. An ambulance took the man to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
10:19 p.m. — A 911 caller on North Water Street, Weston, reported a dog attacked sheep.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 5
Pendleton police arrested Dakota Walker Mathews, 26, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Dec. 6
Hermiston police arrested Zavyan Daniel Andrade, 23, for violating parole, felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, and arrested Ashley Ondina Doris Pantoja, 30, on a warrant and for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Milton-Freewater police arrested Alejandro Escoto, 26, for vehicle theft, and arrested Alberto Guadalupe Serrano, 36, on six warrants for failure to appear.
