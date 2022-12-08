Monday, Dec. 5

5:49 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed and rolled on Highway 730, Boardman. Law enforcement, fire department and ambulance services would respond to numerous calls throughout the day in Morrow County for crashes, slide-offs and such due to drivers on slick roads.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.