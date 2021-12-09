Monday, Dec. 6
6:48 a.m. — A resident on the 300 block of Southwest Second Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported the theft of a leaf blower from his front porch.
10:31 a.m. — A resident on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported a nearby residence is working on 10-15 cars at a time and revving engines “super loud and even have things going on at 3 a.m.” The caller said this seems to be an illegal business.
2:07 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 400 block of East Main Street.
4:32 p.m. — Callers in Irrigon in the areas of Southeast Fourth Street and Utah Avenue and Southeast Division Street and Utah Avenue reported someone in a white car was firing a gun five to seven times.
5:12 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1000 block of Southwest 11th Street on a complaint about a burglary. Police took a report.
6:52 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Columbia Rover Processing, 79588 Rippee Road, Boardman, of the company having an employee leave the premises. That employee on Dec. 3 threatened another employee with a gun. The company called back to report the person left without incident.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
8:32 a.m. — A Hermiston resident reported someone scratched her vehicle and slashed its tires on Southwest Seventh Street. She said it could be her soon-to-be ex-husband.
8:42 a.m. — A caller reported a resident at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, was intoxicated and having schizophrenic hallucinations and driving.
9:34 a.m. — A resident on Magic Garden Lane, Irrigon, reported, a neighbor’s dogs on Dec. 6 got on her property and killed three of her chickens. The caller also said someone has reported this dog before for neglect. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
12:02 p.m. — Boardman took a report of trespassers at a residence at the Wilson Road Mobile Home Park, 600 Wilson Road S.W. Police responded and arrested one person on a Sherman County warrant for failing to appear in a vehicle theft case.
12:38 p.m. — Pendleton police and medics responded to Southwest 20th Street and Emigrant Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Police took a report.
1:13 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported someone used his Social Security number for a vehicle loan. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
2:20 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a residence at Shadeview Mobile Home Park, 1437 S.W. 37th St., on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police took a report.
5:25 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a site on Southeast Second Street on a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
8:14 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston. Police took a report.
8:28 p.m. — A resident on Southeast Ninth Drive, Pendleton, reported a prowler was in her house.
9 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request for extra patrols around Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 81677 15th St. S.E., Irrigon, due to thefts in the area.
11:10 p.m. — Pendleton police stopped a driver on Southeast Isaac Avenue and gave a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Arrests, citations
Dec. 5
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Cristian Castro Gomez, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Dec. 6
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaylee Lynn Mack, 24, and Darwin David Smith, 34, for vehicle theft.
• Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Jose Manuel Longoria Jr., 31, for vehicle theft, giving false information and on a warrant for failing to appear.
