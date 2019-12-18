MONDAY
9:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Perkins Avenue, following a report of suspicious activity on that street.
12:20 p.m. — A man in Hermiston requested an officer accompany him to a residence on West Juniper Avenue that he said is "kicking him out illegally," because he needs to grab his medication.
5:05 p.m. — Hermiston police took a report for a missing person on Manzanita Place.
TUESDAY
3:08 a.m. — Three horses ran free on Washington Lane in Irrigon. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office located the owner, who gathered the horses.
6:33 a.m. — On the 100 block of the Raspberry Loop in Milton-Freewater, a resident’s van was stolen.
7:42 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Issel Lane in Hermiston.
12:09 p.m. — A burglary occurred on North Water Street in Weston.
3:15 p.m. — A person was reported missing at the Shadeview Mobile Home Park on Southwest 37th Street in Pendleton.
3:23 p.m. — Somebody reported a potential Facebook scam to the Pendleton Police Department after they said they lost $2,100 to it.
4:36 p.m.— A cat owner on Meadow Loop in Boardman reported her cat was shot. She said the cat had a hole through it, and was able to collect the bullet. The incident is under investigation.
5:08 p.m.— Pendleton police made an arrest in relation to a burglary on Southeast 19th Drive.
5:26 p.m. — A resident reported various tools and documents were stolen from their car while parked on the 1400 block of South Main Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:11 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Southwest Second Avenue in Milton-Frewater.
9:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Schroeder Road in Pendleton.
11:56 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Fourth Street in Hermiston. Police issued a warning to someone involved.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Candelario Secaida on three counts, including fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
