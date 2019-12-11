TUESDAY
8:43 a.m. — An elderly driver was parked in a lane of oncoming traffic on Peach Tree Lane in Umatilla.
10:54 a.m. — A man called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office for help after his foster child was suspended from school in Ione. The caller said the child was being violent and out of control, and took off down the street.
11:08 a.m. — Irrigon's city manager advised that people and their pets are living in a shed or shack at the back of a house on Northeast Third Street.
11:53 a.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
4:23 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Northwest Third Street in Hermiston.
4:38 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff's office responded to a woman reportedly assaulted by her daughter.
5:15 p.m. — A lone mattress blocked the southbound lane on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
WEDNESDAY
12:04 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a domestic disturbance that occurred on Southwest Sixth Street.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Mason Zane Gomez, 20, on three charges including felony first-degree criminal mischief and felony riot.
Wednesday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested David Leon Colbray, 30, on multiple charges including DUII (alcohol).
•Law enforcement in Wallowa County arrested Benjamin Grey, 30, on assault and harassment charges constituting domestic violence.
