TUESDAY
6:09 a.m. — On Southeast 11th Street and Southeast Idaho Avenue in Irrigon, a gray Mercedes Benz reportedly blinded a caller with high beams. The caller said he blinded the driver back with a spotlight.
7:44 a.m. — A golf cart was reported stolen from a golf course in Milton-Freewater.
8:08 a.m. — A burglary occurred on County Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:30 a.m. — At the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Northwest Tumbleweed Boulevard in Irrigon, someone called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report their motorhome was stolen in Umatilla and they had nowhere to stay.
12:01 p.m. — In Boardman, a woman asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to pick up her dog because it was killing her chickens.
1:14 p.m. — Two dogs reportedly killed a man’s goats on Ridge Crest Lane in Boardman.
1:40 p.m. — A restraining order violation at Oregon Trail Store & Deli in Meacham resulted in an arrest.
5:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 27th Avenue in Pendleton.
5:58 p.m. — On West Columbia Lane in Hermiston, a domestic disturbance occurred.
8:41 p.m. — Police took a report for an assault that occurred at Pendleton High School
11:03 p.m. — At Sinclair Station on Main Street in Boardman, a fight occurred.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Tuesday
•Following a 911 call that a woman on Southeast Riverview Avenue in Irrigon made to dispatchers regarding her intoxicated son, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dalton Dale Booker, 29, on five charges, including felony fourth-degree assault and harassment constituting domestic violence.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jesse Gilbert Minthorn, 22, on three charges including felony dangerous drugs.
