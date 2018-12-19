TUESDAY
12:50 p.m. — Emergency services responded to an apartment fire at Chinn Apartments on North Townsend Road, Hermiston.
1:10 p.m. — A Umatilla caller reported an aggressive German shepherd on Sonesta Street.
4:20 p.m. — Two males prompted a call to the law for prowling the area near Dave’s Diesel Technology Corp., 84455 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
5:03 p.m. — Hermiston police took a criminal mischief complaint on Northeast Sixth Street.
5:47 p.m. — A Heppner caller reported a person was peeping into vehicles at Southeast Green and Matlock streets.
6:06 p.m. — A driver heading west on Interstate 84 near Boardman reported another vehicle ran him off the road. He said he was “pretty shook up” and his shoulder was sore.
6:58 p.m. — A mother at Riverview Mobile Home Park, 1370 Highway 730, Irrigon, reported her daughter threatened to kill her. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and gave the daughter a ride out of town for the evening.
9:11 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Irrigon Ambulance Service responded to an Irrigon home for a person who cut their arm. The ambulance took the patient to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
9:11 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a home on Southeast Alexander Avenue after a caller reported a homeless male and female were trying to set up a camp on the front porch. Police made an arrest for trespassing.
9:41 p.m. — A caller warned about a black cow in the road at Diagonal and East Spearman roads, Hermiston.
11:08 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a prowler on west Joseph Avenue.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jessica Nigail Stevens, 26, of Milton-Freewater, for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft and violating probation.
