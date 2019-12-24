MONDAY
8:13 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Main Street in Weston.
11:01 a.m. — A theft was reported on Minnehaha Road in Hermiston.
3:12 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
5:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Crossroads Truck Stop on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
10:21 p.m. — Police were unable to locate a possible drunken driver on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:27 p.m. — An assault occurred at the Pendleton Warming Station on Southeast Court Avenue.
11:22 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Green Acres Mobile Park on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
4:21 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation relating to a fraud issue reported at Irrigon High School.
7:15 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a report of a chimney fire on Meadow Brook Road in Lexington.
7:53 p.m. — Someone was reportedly “sneaking around the neighborhood” with a flashlight on Southwest Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Katherine Elizabeth Setzer, 34, on three counts, including unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Tuesday
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Ryan Sheets, 27, on 12 charges total, including four counts of identity theft, a felony; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony and four counts of theft by receiving, also a felony.
