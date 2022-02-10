Monday, Feb. 7
8:51 a.m. — A caller asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a woman in Irrigon after a voicemail message on Feb. 5 that sounded like a woman crying hysterically and a male yelling in the background.
10:14 a.m. — A caller who had called previously about the same issue, at Clean Spot, 630 Switzler Ave., Umatilla, reported the same Chihuahua that has been running loose for weeks is now inside his building.
10:30 a.m. — A resident on West Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston, reported the theft of multiple packages from in front of her house.
4:16 p.m. — A caller who owns a vacant house on Northeast North Street, Hermiston, reported two males are inside the house and should not be there.
4:38 p.m. — A caller at Motel 6, 620 S.W. Tutuilla Creek Road, Pendleton, reported a youth threw a rock and broke his window. Police took a report.
6:40 p.m. — A woman asked to speak to a Boardman police officer about someone posting a video of her on Facebook. She said she had a verbal confrontation with a female earlier in public and that person is harassing her and her daughter. Law enforcement made contact and advised her of options.
8:19 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Blue Mountain Village Apartments, 2700 S.W. Goodwin Ave., on a 911 call about a domestic disturbance and made an arrest.
8:52 p.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
9:04 p.m. — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Columbia River Ranch, 70362 Kunze Lane, Boardman, for an intoxicated woman who was causing a disturbance and trying to fight employees. Deputies arrested the woman for second-degree disorderly conduct.
10:07 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Oxford Suites, 2400 S.W. Court Place, on a report of a disturbance and made an arrest.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
12:38 a.m. — A Heppner resident asked for a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy to contact her because her ex-partner keeps harassing and contacting her. She said he is in Chicago and left a message threatening to return to Heppner.
1:52 a.m. — Police responded to a report of shots being fired on East Loop Road in Stanfield. The caller reported someone shooting a rifle behind the reservoir. Police looked but did not find anyone.
2:27 a.m. — Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on North Glendening Street, Stanfield.
1:52 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of the theft of several items from a property on the 400 block of Northwest 15th Street. Police took a report.
1:58 p.m. — Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance, on Chuckhole Lane, Milton-Freewater.
3:57 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 4200 block of Southwest Vista Avenue on a 911 report of an assault.
4:39 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported her ex-husband just contacted her and she would like the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to tell him to stop. A sheriff’s sergeant contacted the man and advised him not to contact his ex-wife and trespassed him.
5:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to High Desert Cannabis, 341 S.W. 20th St., for a male who was yelling and spitting at people.
7:35 p.m. — A 911 caller reported observing suspicious activity on West Gettman Road, Hermiston, where she said a car drove by into a field across the street, then into her field and then onto a neighbor’s trailer.
9:27 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported a burglary at her house.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 8
• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Joe Mullins, 35, for third-degree assault and on a post-prison supervision sanction.
• Hermiston police arrested Skyler Lee Kendrick, 27, for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and on three warrants for failure to appear.
• Stanfield police arrested Juan Everth Cisnero, 26, for fourth-degree assault, menacing and second-degree criminal trespass.
Feb. 9
• Pendleton police arrested Justin Paul Peek, 51, for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felon in possession of a weapon.
