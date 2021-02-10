MONDAY
4:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Southeast Sixth Street in Hermiston.
8:00 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
9:57 a.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
12:50 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Bert’s Auto Salvage on Baggett Lane in Hermiston.
1:14 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Suzi’s Handy Mart on North Water Street in Weston.
5:01 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on East Bruce Avenue in Weston.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to the report of shots fired on Southeast Court Place in Pendleton.
9:10 p.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on Southeast Byers Avenue in Pendleton.
TUESDAY
5:44 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Northgate Apartments in Pendleton.
3:10 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Hermiston Chrysler/ Dodge/Jeep/Ram on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
4:00 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sunshine Lane in Hermiston.
7:53 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Broad Street in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Mark Allen Hernandez, 36, on seven counts, including misdemeanor counts of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine (x3), failing to appear in court (x2) and offensive littering, and one count of contempt of court.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Kelly Ray Fox, 47, on three counts, including one felony count of fourth-degree strangulation and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault and menacing.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tana Nicole Halligan, 25, on four counts, including felony counts of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle, and two counts of failing to appear in court.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Richard Anthony Smith, 22, on 11 counts, including felony counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a parole violation, felony and misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court, one count of being a fugitive, four counts of contempt of court, and one misdemeanor count of providing false information to law enforcement.
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Carlos Antonio Ramirez, 29, on three counts, including one felony count of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Mathew Loring Murray, 29, on eight counts, including felony counts of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault, interfering with a peace officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, harassment, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Oliver Quinton Brown, 34, on three misdemeanor counts, including menacing, harassment and second-degree criminal mischief.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Darold Albert Foote, 49, on four counts, including one count of false imprisonment, one count of abuse of an elder, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and one count of assault.
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Diego Alejandro Avila, 25, on two counts, including felony strangulation (aggravated assault) and misdemeanor harassment.
