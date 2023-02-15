Monday, Feb. 13
2:10 a.m. Boardman police responded to Columbia View Apartments, Boardman, after a caller reported her boyfriend hit her when he came home. Police separated the parties and took a report.
8:03 a.m. Hermiston police responded to West Ridgeway Avenue after a caller made a report of an abandoned vehicle that has been there for six months, and stated they would like to know how to get rid of it.
8:52 a.m. A caller on East Highway 730, in Irrigon, requested a welfare check on a girl saying she had an object lodged in her ear last week and no one has been able to get ahold of her or the mother since.
10:37 a.m. Hermiston police took a report of graffiti on West Oak Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street.
11:28 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of an assault.
12:06 p.m. A caller on West Division Avenue, Hermiston, reported attempting to purchase a Camaro on Craigslist for $500, and after sending the money the seller’s number was disconnected. Hermiston police contacted the man and took a report.
12:54 p.m. Hermiston police initiated activity on Northeast 10th Street for a minor in possession of alcohol/tobacco.
1:29 p.m. A caller on Elliot and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater, reported litter in the area. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:24 p.m. A caller on Westland and Northwest Livestock roads, Hermiston, reported a state worker was being followed by another vehicle. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
2:44 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northeast 10th Street, on a report of a fight
6:40 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to JVB Dairy, Ione, on a report of a theft of tires from a trailer. Deputies opened an investigation.
7:18 p.m. A 911 caller on Rieth Road, Echo, reported six to eight cows were on the highway. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies advised the caller on what to do.
7:26 p.m. A caller on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, reported he heard what sounded like six rapid gunshots from the area of Knapp Street. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
8:59 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Irrigon Elementary School on a report of a fight on the school bus.
9:48 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of the theft of a vehicle on East Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:55 a.m. A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department to speak to an officer regarding a scam she fell victim to. The woman reported a man contacted her on her computer and to fix it she spent $254.85, and then to fix her computer she was also told to purchase gift cards from Target for $750, which she did. The woman said she canceled her credit card and her bank told her to come to the police department and make a report.
11:58 a.m. A caller at Frontier Trailer Park, Boardman, requested contact from a Spanish speaking officer regarding a person who was harassing her via social media and via the phone. Boardman police responded.
12:14 p.m. Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of North First Place on a report of an assault.
12:53 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, on a complaint about people yelling at a man working because he is a sex offender. The sheriff’s office arrested a 22-year-old man on a Umatilla County warrant and gave a warning for disorderly conduct.
2:01 p.m. A caller on Malhuer Street, Boardman, reported there was a man in her house who wasn’t supposed to be there when her husband wasn’t there, and she told him to leave. Police responded and determined the man in her house was her husband and the woman is suffering from dementia.
2:06 p.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to report fraud/forgery, stating he has received a bill from an electric company in Texas.
6:03 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Denny’s restaurant on a report of a disturbance.
7:29 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Highway 730 on a report of gunshots being heard in the area. Police were unable to locate anyone shooting.
7:50 p.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, who was intoxicated, banging on walls and who “put hands on” another person. Morrow County Parole and Probation arrested a 47-year-old man for consuming alcohol in violation of his probation.
10:12 p.m. A caller at a storage facility on Columbia Avenue Northeast and Northeast Eldridge Drive, Boardman, reported he was in his Ford pickup and stuck inside the storage facility’s gates.
10:21 p.m. Hermiston police responded to Northwest 11th Street on a report of a fight.
10:42 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Goodwin Avenue and Southwest Third Street on a report of a man and woman fighting inside an SUV.
11:17 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Dean Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 14
Pendleton police arrested Tiffany Lynn Knight, 36, at the Pendleton Early Learning Center for violating a restraining order.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.