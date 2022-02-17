Monday, Feb. 14
7:42 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office assisted the U.S. Marshals Service with an arrest on West Eighth Road, Irrigon, of Michael Luis Cavallo on Columbia County Circuit Court warrants for rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and kidnapping, all in the first degree, plus unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, menacing, coercion, fourth-degree assault, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and third-degree theft.
7:48 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle at Mechanix Inc., 81173 Highway 395, Hermiston.
10:22 a.m. — A Boardman resident on Downey Road reported two dogs have gone onto another person’s property and killed chickens but today one killed a turkey. People caught one dog and tied it up at the property. The caller did not know who owned the dogs.
1:12 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest Ninth Street.
2:53 p.m. — A car crash occurred at Umatilla and Bensel roads in Umatilla. Police took a report.
5:01 p.m. — An ambulance responded to Irrigon Junior Senior High School, 315 S.E. Wyoming Ave., Irrigon, on a report of a 15-year-old girl with a dislocated shoulder. She refused an ambulance ride to the hospital.
7:03 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on Southwest Third Street, Pilot Rock.
8:54 p.m. — Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance on West Buckley Street, Echo.
10:11 p.m. — A car crash occurred on South Highway 395 in Stanfield.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
7:03 a.m. — Calcagno Fresh Farms LLC, 73419 Lewis and Clark Drive, Boardman, reported the possible theft of insulation.
10:39 a.m. — A car crash occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater. There were no reports of injuries.
11:20 a.m. — Pendleton police received a complaint about a theft at Kind Leaf Pendleton, 1733 S.W. Court Ave.
11:28 a.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman reporting her bank card has been used at Pandora’s Box, 1300 Sixth St., Umatilla, without her authorization. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
12:04 p.m. — A caller at the Irrigon Moose Lodge, 220 N.E. Third St., Irrigon, reported the front door was open and the safe was sitting on the floor. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and took a report for burglary.
1:43 p.m. — Pendleton police at Pendleton High School, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., made an arrest for minor in possession of alcohol.
1:51 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a camp trailer from West Fourth Road, Irrigon.
3:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a residence on Northwest Eighth Street on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
4:35 p.m. — A caller reported a large aggressive dog was at large on Rich Lane in Hermiston.
5:19 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or neglect at Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave.
7:25 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a small brush fire on the side of Highway 74 in Ione.
11:47 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Super 8 by Wyndham Pendleton, 601 S.E. Nye Ave., on a report of gunshots. Any culprit was gone before police arrived.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 15
• Pendleton police arrested Peter James Rupe, 41, for two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Oregon State Police arrested Richard Stanley Stephens, 42, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
