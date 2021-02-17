MONDAY
9:55 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Main Street in Echo.
12:57 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest 30th Street in Pendleton.
2:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Diagonal Road in Hermiston.
5:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Madison Street in Umatilla.
6:06 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Prunedale Road in Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
8:25 a.m. — Police responded to a missing person report at Southgate Sinclair & Foodmart on Southgate in Pendleton.
12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on West Hermiston Avenue in Hermiston.
8:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 395 North in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebecca Ann Mayes, 29, on two felony counts, including first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ignacio Navarrete Villagrana, 31, on six counts, including one felony count of the unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of menacing (x2), interfering with making a report and reckless endangerment.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Fernando Lee Attakai, 43, on three counts, including one felony count of assault strangulation and misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse and assault.
