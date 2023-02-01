Monday, Jan. 30
5:13 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and emergency services from Boardman responded to Gun Club Lane near Hermiston on a report of a recreational vehicle on fire.
5:25 a.m. Boardman police responded to Columbia View Apartments after a woman reported the people she is living with had locked her out of her home.
9:16 a.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to speak to an officer after someone around 3 a.m. threw a paver stone through his front window on East Highland Avenue.
10:43 a.m. A caller at Broken Barrel, Stanfield, reported he loaned his vehicle to someone named Derrick and he never returned with the car. Stanfield police responded.
11 a.m. A 911 caller at Blue Mountain Lumber, Pendleton, made a report of fraud. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
11:01 a.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department and reported he was assaulted.
11:12 a.m. A woman called Hermiston police and reported someone used her dead husband’s information to open a cellphone account and buy five phones and other items.
11:17 a.m. A caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported he has video of someone in a gold Dodge Dakota stealing cans out of his pickup. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
2:31 p.m. Pendleton police and medics responded to Southeast Court Avenue and Main Street following a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the pedestrian was conscious and an investigation was underway.
2:44 p.m. A Pendleton resident asked to speak to police regarding a threatening text she received.
6:14 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 600 block of Southwest Fourth Street on a report of a burglary. Police made an arrest.
9:48 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Eighth Street after a caller reported their uncle would not leave and was causing a disturbance.
10:05 p.m. Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Second Street on a report of a burglary. Police took a report.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
9:07 a.m. A caller at Orchard Wind Operations and Maintenance, Lexington, reported that he thinks someone stole their wind turbine keys and have gone through other property. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and are investigating.
12:18 p.m. A caller on Shangrala Loop, Boardman, reported they received a call from a company saying he had an unpaid debt and he needed to pay it immediately and they’ve filed a warrant with Morrow County. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies contacted the man.
12:21 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Central Middle School, Milton-Freewater, on a report of harassment.
1:53 p.m. A caller on Sloan Avenue, Umatilla, reported her brother is sitting outside her fence threatening her and banging on the fence. Police responded.
2:05 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater, on a report of a burglary.
3:21 p.m. A caller on West Idaho Avenue, Irrigon, reported a cat was attacking his chickens so he attempted to shoot it with a pellet gun. The caller stated he was unsure if the cat belongs to his neighbors or if it is feral. He said he was not sure the cat died since the cat took off after he shot it.
4:31 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cassiday Battery, Hermiston, on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
8:05 p.m. A caller on Anderson Road, Boardman, reported their ex-brother-in-law came to drop off the children and he beat up his sister’s new partner. Boardman police and Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report. Boardman ambulance services responded and transported the patient to a hospital.
11:02 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Loving Hands Caring Hearts, in Umatilla, on a report of a prowler.
Arrests, citations
Milton-Freewater police arrested Jose Manuel Alvarez-Ramos, 29, for two counts each of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Britney Shirece Williams, 33, for felony domestic abuse, felony assault, false imprisonment, coercion and tampering with physical evidence.
