Monday, Feb. 20
4:26 a.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, reported waking up to their dogs barking and finding their back gate was open. The caller said someone was on foot in the backyard. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone in the area.
7:31 a.m. Hermiston police responded to the 1100 block of Northwest Second Street on a report of a burglary.
7:54 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Lind Road, Umatilla, on a report of a burglary.
8:50 a.m. Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Third Street on a call about a burglary. Police took a report.
9:02 a.m. A caller on Northeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, reported a brown and white pit bull dog had been going through people’s garbage. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and issued a warning for a dog at large.
9:23 a.m. A caller on Laurel and Yates lanes, Boardman, reported the lock on their tank had been cut last night, again. Police responded.
1:18 p.m. A 911 caller at Boardman Rest Area, off Highway 18, in Boardman, reported a man had a panic attack and tried to jump out of the vehicle and was yelling at people. Police responded.
8:15 p.m. A caller on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported his ex-girlfriend threw a bucket at him and her daughter and is now threatening him. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
10:23 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Fifth Street on a report of a restraining order violation. Police made an arrest.
10:51 a.m. Someone came into the Umatilla Police Department to speak to an officer regarding identity theft.
11:47 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bud Draper Drive, Umatilla, on a report of a disturbance.
12:37 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest Horn Avenue on a report of fraud/forgery.
12:56 p.m. Umatilla police responded to McNary Heights Elementary School on a report of a German shorthaired pointer trying to get inside the cafeteria.
3:40 p.m. Stanfield police responded to South Highway 395 on a report of a black calf that escaped through a fence and was separated from its mother.
6:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Second Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
Feb. 17
Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle heading east on Highway 332 near milepost 4 for failing to drive within the lane of travel. A trooper arrested Kevin Edward Elam, 57, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, then cited him after processing at the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
Feb. 19
Oregon State Police arrested Miguel Angel M. Serrano De Jesus, 25, of Hermiston, for DUII (alcohol) and after giving him a ride home cited and released him.
Feb. 20
Hermiston police arrested Marialee Pabone, 30, for fourth-degree assault, assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
Hermiston police arrested Alfredo Avila Ambriz, 23, for fleeing and reckless driving.
Feb. 22
Pendleton police arrested Lucas Saber Stahl, 19, for vehicle theft, reckless driving, fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Boardman police arrested Omar Uribe Ramos, 34, for DUII (alcohol).
