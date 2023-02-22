Monday, Feb. 20

4:26 a.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop Road, Irrigon, reported waking up to their dogs barking and finding their back gate was open. The caller said someone was on foot in the backyard. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone in the area.

