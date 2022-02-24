Monday, Feb. 21
8:24 p.m. — A Pendleton resident reported the theft of her vehicle from Southeast Fourth Street. Police took a report.
9:48 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Brandt Court on a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.
10:25 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police found graffiti with the same colored paint at Brinker Brothers Self Storage, Yantis Park, Shockman Field and the Milton-Freewater Community Building.
10:56 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of elder abuse/neglect.
1 p.m. — A caller on Southwest 11th Street, Hermiston, reported she crashed her van into a sign. She said she was dizzy and shaking.
1:40 p.m. — Police responded to reports of a fight on Cecil Street, Hermiston.
1:46 p.m. — A car crash occurred at Brooks Road and Highway 11, Athena.
4:18 p.m. — A car crash occurred at Prunedale and County roads, Milton-Freewater.
4:47 p.m. — A Boardman resident on Shoemake Road asked to speak to law enforcement about a neighbor’s dogs that jumped the fence and one that almost attacked his daughter.
4:58 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a car crashed off the side of Highway 395 in Ukiah and the driver may be hurt.
5:37 p.m. — A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 84, Pendleton.
11:30 p.m. — A resident on Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, reported a man who she has a restraining order against tried to enter the residence. The caller said the “situation is escalating” with the man, and she was afraid he will get in the residence.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
8:22 a.m. — A caller reported there is a husky running loose on John Day Street in Umatilla.
9:02 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Oregon Humane Society, Portland, to check on a premises on Gun Club Lane in Hermiston, after it received a report that two dogs were buried there and rabbits and guinea pigs were left outside and died due to the weather. Someone even sent photos of dead rabbits in cages to the Oregon Humane Society. Deputies determined this was unfounded.
9:14 a.m. — A caller reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole his wallet at Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla.
10:30 a.m. — Stanfield police responded to West Page Avenue after a caller reported witnessing someone in the park threatening to stab another person.
11:54 a.m. — A caller made a report of graffiti at Brittany Farming Company, 1116 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
2:25 p.m. — A caller at the Sinclair Station, 100 Main St. N., Boardman, reported two trucks with gravel threw rocks and broke her vehicle’s windshield.
4:28 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to Mount Hebron Drive on a 911 call about a disturbance.
10:51 p.m. — A 911 caller said they were bit by a dog on Raymond Street in Umatilla, a report was taken.
Arrests, Citations
Feb. 21
• Pendleton police arrested Dylan Lieght Russell, 29, for vehicle theft, felony fleeing, reckless driving, property hit-and-run and two counts of reckless endangering.
Feb. 22
• Oregon State Police arrested Rebecca Jean Dickard, 46, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
