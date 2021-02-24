MONDAY
7:51 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Birch Street in Pilot Rock
8:44 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the Brittany Farming Company on North Columbia Street in Milton-Freewater.
8:53 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on East Main Street in Pilot Rock.
1:18 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at the Pilot Rock Police Department on West Main Street in Pilot Rock.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Third Street in Pilot Rock.
4:09 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
5:04 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at the intersection of Northeast Magpie Lane and North Townsend Road in Hermiston.
7:45 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Second Street in Pilot Rock.
TUESDAY
8:35 a.m. — Theft was reported on Southwest 28th Street in Pendleton.
5:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest Ninth Street in Hermiston.
6:17 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an armed subject on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:08 p.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Court Place and 12th Street in Pendleton.
9:44 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southwest Eleventh Street in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Erika Christine Camara, 26, on seven counts, including two counts of contempt of court and misdemeanor counts of failing to appear in court, violating probation (x2) and second-degree theft of between $100 and $1,000, and one count of conspiracy.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Conrado Armenta Ortiz, 19, on two counts, including one felony count of third-degree robbery and one misdemeanor count of third-degree theft of less than $100.
