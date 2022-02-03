Monday, Jan. 31
6:14 a.m. — A caller at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, reported a male assaulted her and she wanted to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy.
7:44 a.m. — A caller at Strebin Farms, 76094 E. Oregon Lane, Irrigon, reported someone grinded the lock off a fuel tank and stole fuel.
7:53 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 800 block of Southwest Coyote Drive for a burglary. Police took a report.
1:07 p.m. — A caller on West Sunland Avenue, Hermiston, asked police to send an officer to check out a cat that was stuck in a tree for four days and was meowing all night in the cold.
2:06 p.m. — Umatilla Police Department received a report of shoplifting at Crossroads Truck Stop, 2020, Highway 730, Umatilla. Law enforcement responded and took a report.
3:19 p.m. — A caller from San Diego requested to speak to an officer at the Umatilla Police Department regarding fraud. Police took a report.
3:57 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a home on Division Street, Irrigon, displaying a United States flag and a flag with profanity directed toward the president. The caller said he was concerned about school children walking past the flag. A deputy contacted the man and advised him about what he could or could not do about the flags.
4:33 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of child abuse or neglect at D & B Supply, 850 Southgate.
6:07 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a theft had just occurred at Ranch & Home, 85342 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:44 p.m. — Pendleton police received a 911 report from Bi-Mart, 901 S.W. Emigrant Ave., that a man grabbed a gun from a clerk and ran out the door.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
10:43 a.m. — A 911 caller reported that there was a burglary in progress at Reese Orchards, 53862 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
12:13 p.m. — A caller at Clean Spot, 630 Switzler Ave., Umatilla, reported there was a small Chihuahua running loose in the area.
2:04 p.m. — A man in custody at the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office he wanted to report the thefts of two vehicles. A deputy contacted the man and informed him he could not report vehicle as stolen that were not registered to him.
5:46 p.m. — Emergency services responded to a vehicle that rolled on Highway 74, Heppner. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
10:56 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman in Boardman reported her boyfriend assaulted her. She said she was driving and wanted to make contact with a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office, Boardman police and the Boardman ambulance responded.
