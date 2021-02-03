MONDAY
12:58 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Northeast Riverside Avenue
4:37 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Northeast Gillespie Lane in Hermiston.
11:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Seventh Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
2:06 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at a rental property on Northwest 15th Street.
5:41 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Harper Road in Hermiston.
8:48 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at the Pendleton Police Department on Airport Road in Pendleton.
1:15 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at East Historical Marker on Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:30 p.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on South Main Street in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
6:14 a.m. — Police responded to the report of the unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Southwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
6:56 a.m. — Police responded to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the intersection of West Punkin Center Road and Zimmer Lane in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Cecelia Jewel Crawford, 25, on 12 counts, including felony and misdemeanor counts of attempt to elude/flee police, Tribal charges of criminal activity in drugs, burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor counts of failure to appear (X5), reckless driving and hit and run (property damage).
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tyler Elijah Lamar Burns, 29, on two counts, including one misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order and one count of domestic abuse.
